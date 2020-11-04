AUGUSTA — An individual at Hussey Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

The news came via a letter from Superintendent James Anastasio on Tuesday afternoon. He noted that there is a possibility that some staff members and around 20 students were in close contact with the individual.

This is the second reported coronavirus case at one of the Augusta Public Schools, and the previous case was reported at Gilbert Elementary School in mid-October.

Hussey will be switching to remote learning from a hybrid learning model for the remainder of the week, and the school will be sanitized and deep cleaned.

As of now, the school is unsure if remote learning will only be until Friday, or if it will continue until Nov. 13, the letter said.

A decision will be made at the end of the day on Friday.

“Individuals who were in close contact will be notified by Hussey administration,” Anastasio said in the letter, adding that students and staff members should be monitoring themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Maine reported an all-time high of 151 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning.

“It is unfortunate that we are all dealing with an interruption to school and it is an inconvenience and frustration as a result,” Anastasio said, “but the health and safety of students and staff is more important.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: