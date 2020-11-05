Shawn O’Leary, retired Winslow Chief of Police, and executive vice president of Dirigo Safety, will deliver a presentation “Active Shooter or Threat: Is Your Business Prepared?” during the Nov. 12 Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s business breakfast. The event will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. in the Waterville Country Club banquet room at 39 Country Club Road in Oakland, according to a news release from the chamber.

O’Leary will discuss the importance of preparation of your business for an active shooter threat or incident. He will cover requirements under OSHA and important safety training tips to include in emergency action planning.

“Active shooter training is one of several proactive steps organizations can take to prepare employees and managers to respond appropriately to an active shooter incident. While the likelihood of an active shooter event is rare, all employees should know how to recognize the signs of potential violence and what their role is during an active shooter situation. Active shooter training strengthens and reinforces an organization’s emergency action plan and can help reduce the risk of an incident occurring,” said O’Leary, according to the release.

O’Leary’s career has included time with the Brunswick Police Department, where he eventually retired as a Patrol Lieutenant; the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and as leader of the Criminal Investigations Division that handles all major criminal cases. O’Leary served as the Chief of Police for the Town of Winslow from 2014 until his retirement from full-time law enforcement in July.

He is now the executive vice president of Dirigo Safety, where he oversees daily operations of law enforcement training and executive services and manages all workplace safety components, including training, onsite security assessments, and security consulting.

O’Leary has an associate degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s degree with honors in business management with a minor in human resource management, and is a graduate of the prestigious Senior Executive School of the FBI National Academy.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics. Cost of the business breakfast is $20 for members, $27 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 207-873-3315.

The major sponsors for the business breakfasts include AT&T; Cross Employee Benefits; New Dimensions Federal Credit Union; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; Sheridan Corporation. The print media sponsor is Morning Sentinel, a division of Masthead Maine; radio sponsor is MIX107.9; video sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank. November’s Business Breakfast sponsor is Cunningham Security, and our Business Spotlighter is KSW Federal Credit Union.

Some items regarding CDC guidelines for attendance: out of concern for the safety of attendees, registrations at this indoor event will be limited to a maximum of 50 persons. Tables and seating will be spaced out, and a plated breakfast will be provided, as opposed to the buffet offered in the past. Masks are requested to be worn for registration, and until seated. Separate entrance and exits are offered to minimize passage of attendees, upon arrival and departure, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

For more information, call 207-873-3315 or visit midmainechamber.com.

