AUBURN — A local man died Thursday afternoon at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Brighton Hill Road, police said.

“It would appear that some type of medical issue may have contributed to the crash,” Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said.

Rescue crews had to extricate the 69-year-old driver from the wreckage, Cougle said.

He had been driving westbound on Brighton Hill Road shortly before 2 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck one or more trees, Cougle said.

The man, whose name was not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cougle said.

Lewiston Police Department was assisting in the crash reconstruction investigation, required in all fatal crashes.

While emergency crews were clearing that crash, they received word that a 32-year-old woman was believed to have been seriously injured and had to be extricated from her pickup truck after a two-vehicle collision on Route 4 near Gammon’s Garden Center & Landscaping Nursery at about 3:20 p.m., Cougle said.

Cougle said the woman’s pickup truck, appeared to have veered into the oncoming lane, striking a logging truck. The force of the impact knocked one of the wheels off of the logging truck, Cougle said.

The woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A third crash that occurred in the city Thursday afternoon, involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Route 4 that was reported at about 4:15 p.m. near Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center, Cougle said. No serious injuries were reported.

