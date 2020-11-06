Maine updated its Community Sports Guidelines on Friday, paving the way for high school winter sports practices to start on Dec. 14. The state’s top health official also said club sports such as youth basketball and hockey should shut down until the same date.

Jeanne Lambrew, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, said the guidelines were updated to align school-based sports with community-based sports, such as club sports teams.

She was adamant that those club sports, which have been playing since the fall, should not continue to play, based on the new guidelines. State officials also changed the wording of the guidelines, no longer saying they were recommendations, but requirements.

“I think at this time, given what is going on in Maine, moderate-risk sports should first of all should not be engaging in practices and competitions given the spread of COVID-19,” she said in a press conference.

The timeline for the 2020-21 winter season was announced in a joint statement from state officials and Maine Principals’ Association on Friday afternoon. The MPA said team practices for winter sports teams can begin with practices and intrasquad scrimmages Dec. 14, with games scheduled to begin on Jan. 11. Those games should be with teams in the same geographic area.

All participants will be required to wear masks while competing. That includes any activities that remain in the fall season, which ends on Nov. 14.

Wrestling, categorized as a high-risk sport under the Community Sports Guidelines, can only practice.

In the MPA release, Executive Director Mike Burnham said aligning with the state’s Community Sports Guidelines was pivotal.

“The alignment with the Community Sport Guidelines gives all groups a chance to work together to provide programs that are meaningful for the young people in our state,” he said.

He also noted that the guidelines will also allow volleyball to have an indoor season at some point this winter/spring.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous