Waterville Public Works will pick up leaves for two weeks this fall. Collection will take place the weeks of Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.

Residents are asked to leave their bags open and place them curbside. Residents should use the same types of bags they have used in the past for collection. The bags will be emptied and left behind for residents to reuse. Leaves should not be placed curbside in the Waterville purple PAYT bags.

Residents may also bring their leaves and/or yard waste to the Public Works compound on Wentworth Court during yard waste drop (Sept. 28-Nov. 23).

For more information, call 207-680-4744.

