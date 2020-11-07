AUGUSTA — An individual at Lincoln Elementary School has been identified with a probable positive case of COVID-19, school officials said.
Principal Heather Gauthier sent the announcement to families at the elementary school, and Augusta Public Schools shared the letter on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
Gauthier said that all of the families of the students that may have been in close contact of the individual have been contacted.
The individual with the probable positive case is quarantining and awaiting results to confirm if the test is in fact, positive or a false positive.
Lincoln Elementary School has not announced whether it will transition to remote learning. Augusta Public Schools have been learning through a hybrid model.
Last week, three Augusta Elementary Schools announced positive coronavirus cases.
Hussey Elementary School, which has one reported positive case and was scheduled to be in remote learning until Monday, will now be remote for the full week through Nov. 13, and will reopen Nov. 16.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Fight for Senate control awaits in Georgia after Biden’s win
-
Nation & World
Books? Hairdressers? Europeans split on lockdown essentials
-
Nation & World
Doctors fear more deaths as Dakotas experience virus ‘sorrow’
-
Nation & World
South African volunteers rescue endangered pangolins
-
Nation & World
Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, infected by coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.