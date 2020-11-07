AUGUSTA — An individual at Lincoln Elementary School has been identified with a probable positive case of COVID-19, school officials said.

Principal Heather Gauthier sent the announcement to families at the elementary school, and Augusta Public Schools shared the letter on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Gauthier said that all of the families of the students that may have been in close contact of the individual have been contacted.

The individual with the probable positive case is quarantining and awaiting results to confirm if the test is in fact, positive or a false positive.

Lincoln Elementary School has not announced whether it will transition to remote learning. Augusta Public Schools have been learning through a hybrid model.

Last week, three Augusta Elementary Schools announced positive coronavirus cases.

Hussey Elementary School, which has one reported positive case and was scheduled to be in remote learning until Monday, will now be remote for the full week through Nov. 13, and will reopen Nov. 16.

