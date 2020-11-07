ROME – Glenn D.W. Mueller, 86, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after a short stay in the hospital.

He was born in Eads, Colo., on August 30, 1934, the son of the late George and Katherine Mueller. His family moved to California when he was 13 and he attended Glendale High School.

He was married to Christine in 1952, and they raised two children. Glenn worked as an automotive mechanic, so when Glenn and Christine moved to Maine in 1979, he continued helping friends and neighbors with their automotive and small engine repair needs. They were members of Rome Baptist Church where Glenn served as a church trustee.

Glenn will be sadly missed by his daughter Glenda and her spouse Bill Nourse; his son Larry; and his grandson Will Nourse.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

