In central Maine, all four seasons are filled with fun activity and calming beauty. Six rustic campsites are offered for sale here, nestled into an enchanting forest, just a short woods walk from Dunham Pond. Lots are sized between three, two and just over one-and-a-half acres. They are an ideal spot to camp, park an RV, or, on some lots, build a dream getaway.

Lace up your boots and traverse the incredible landscape just south of Moosehead Lake and the famous 100 Mile Wilderness of the Appalachian Trail. Locals love hiking the Borestone Mountain area, which includes an Audubon Sanctuary, or fishing at Peaks-Kenney state park.

Highlights Just six surveyed lots are available within Dunham Woods, a sustainably managed woodlot that fronts Dunham Pond

O ne hour from Bangor, two hours from Portland and three from Quebec City, this forest enchants all year round, with an abundance of wildlife and old growth tree stands

ne hour from Bangor, two hours from Portland and three from Quebec City, this forest enchants all year round, with an abundance of wildlife and old growth tree stands Buyers have the owner’s permission to canoe or kayak on all-natural Dunham Pond, sample the old apple orchard, freely hunt and visit the picturesque beaver pond off Orchard Road

You can take a boat out to Moosehead and Sebec Lakes and go whitewater rafting in one of the many pristine, clear rivers in the area.

But this winter, you could jet away on a snowmobile down Sebec Shores Road to the snow-covered trails of ITS 85 and go for miles upon miles. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and pond skating—it’s all here. Or go indoors and visit the new Piscataquis County Ice Arena for your fill of hockey, curling, skating and more.

No matter the weather, you might just stay put at your very own Dunham Woods camp. The neighborhood is wild with old growth pine and a variety of critters – beaver, deer, ducks, hare, loons, partridge, turkey, woodcock and more. The woods also include moody hemlock, heritage apple trees, black cherry, ash and sugar maple to name a few.

Four lots, each sized at 1.6 acres, are on Sebec Shores Rd. Access off this public road is year-round and owners will be able to connect to roadside power. These are newly priced to sell at $29,900.

Two lots on Orchard Rd. are a mile away. Orchard Rd. is a seasonal dirt road, with no roadside power. This is a perfect bare-bones hunting campsite at a bare-bones price: $8,900 for two acres, $11,900 for three acres or $19,900 for both.

For more information, contact Marion McManus of Northern Associates. Please call or text her at 207-852-1498 or email her at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous