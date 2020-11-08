Our Thanksgiving celebrations will be smaller and shorter in 2020. Uncle Andy and Aunt Phyllis are hunkering down at home this year, but that’s OK because social distancing would feel like such a drag on Turkey Day, arguably the most social American holiday of them all. Those long trips to the grocery store to buy just the right size bird and all the fixin’s don’t seem like much fun either.

So like a lot of other Americans, we will suck it up for one year to save lives, enjoy the temporary break from the holiday madness, look on the positive side…and eat our feelings.

Lots of local restaurants and markets are ready to help with to-go options that will make your Thanksgiving easier and their struggling bottom lines fatter. Who needs stress in the kitchen piled on top of the everyday stress we are all experiencing right now? (Unless you’re one of those hosts who find cooking for a houseful of guests relaxing.) Let chefs do the shopping, prepping and cooking for you. With to-go dinners, all you have to do is place an order and pick it up; some places will even deliver dinner right to your doorstep. If you feel the need to dine out on Thanksgiving, a handful of restaurants are offering that option too, although with limited capacity because of social distancing, those reservations will probably go fast.

One caveat: Apparently not many chefs got the memo that gatherings will be smaller this year, because we found a lot of menus that serve six to eight, or even 10-12 people, and only a couple serving dinner for two.

Oh well, order anyway. There’s always leftovers.

BELLEVILLE

• 1 North St., Portland; 207-536-7463; blvl.me

• On the menu: Maine Grains apple pie ($34); maple pumpkin pie made with Oxbow SapHaus Lager ($34); six-pack of assorted croissants ($28); Tcho chocolate chip cookie box containing one dozen miniature chocolate chip cookies ($18).

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 20

• Pick-up: 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 24 and 25

• While you’re there: Belleville is usually closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, but owner Chris Deutsch says that not only will the bakery be open for Thanksgiving pick-up on those days, he’ll have breakfast pastries for sale as well.

BLACK TIE CATERING

• One Union Wharf, Portland; 207-761-6665; theblacktieco.com

• On the menu: Maple-sage brined turkey ($80); gravy ($15); brown butter apple and leek stuffing ($35); smashed Yukon gold potatoes with roasted garlic cream and butter ($35); seared maple bacon brussels sprouts ($45); green bean casserole with wild mushroom gravy ($5); roasted local squash and sweet potatoes with toasted pecans and charred cranberries ($45); orange-zested cranberry sauce ($15); rolls ($10 per dozen); pies ($21.95) include caramel apple, chocolate cream, pumpkin maple and bourbon pecan. All items serve 10-12.

• Ordering deadline: 2 p.m. Nov. 20

• Pick-up: By 2 p.m. Nov. 25

• Or just buy one of everything: Full dinner for 10-12 costs $315 and includes choice of two pies.

CHAVAL

• 58 Pine St., Portland; 207-772-1110; chavalmaine.com

• On the menu: Apple tarte tatin with side of vanilla ice cream; maple-pecan pumpkin pie; duo of chocolate tart; frangipane almond tart with poached pears and almond sauce.

• Cost: $35-45

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 22

• Pick-up: Beginning at noon Nov. 25.

• Dessert hounds: Chavel co-owner and pastry chef Ilma Lopez has your back.

DIZZY BIRDS ROTISSERIE

• 65 Main St., Biddeford; 207-494-7089; dizzybirdsrotisserie.com

• On the menu: Traditional, complete Thanksgiving meals for singles and groups. Menu includes appetizers (such as bacon-wrapped scallops and meatballs), whole turkeys and chickens, a la carte sides (mashed potatoes, stuffing, maple-ginger carrots, green bean casserole and lots more), and an assortment of whole pies and individual desserts.

• Cost: Prices for complete meals start at $18.99. Dinner for four, which includes turkey, three sides, cornbread or rolls, orange-cranberry sauce, and gravy, costs $45.99 for dark and white meat or $49.99 for all white meat.

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 23.

• Pick-up: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25 and Thanksgiving Day

• For vegans and vegetarians: The sage and cranberry polenta has your name on it.

HELLO43BISTRO (NORTH 43 BISTRO)

• 1 Spring Point Drive, South Portland; 207-747-4009; north43bistro.com (click on Hello43Bistro)

• On the menu: Dinner for six to go includes a 12-14 lb. ready-to-roast turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and apple pie.

• Cost: $225

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 17

• Pick-up: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25

• Hello, dinner: Miso biscuits and seaweed rolls definitely not for you? This option will satisfy traditionalists.

ISA BISTRO

• 79 Portland St., Portland; 207-808-8533; isaportlandme.com

• On the menu: A limited menu of non-traditional items: Half confit duck with vegetables and sauce ($50 for two people); 8 x 8-inch tray of eggplant lasagna ($50, serves 3-4); braised lamb shanks ($45 serves two); whole pecan pie. A few salads will also be offered.

• Ordering deadline: There is no ordering deadline – you can even order on Thanksgiving Day – but the menu is limited, so pre-ordering is suggested.

• Pick-up: Noon to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

• A glass of wine with that? The bistro is happy to suggest a bottle of wine to go with each entrée.

LAKE & CO.

• Portland, 207-798-9983; lakeandco.me

• On the menu, priced per person: Brined and roasted turkey breast ($15.99); herb, leek and celery stuffing ($4.99); buttermilk and chive mashed potatoes ($3.99); two-potato gratin ($4.99); green bean, shiitake and crispy shallot casserole ($5.99); roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon jam ($5.99). Family-style sides include salad, buttermilk biscuits and gravy. Pies include Maine maple sea salt, coconut cream, pumpkin, chocolate pecan, and Dutch apple.

• Ordering deadline: Midnight, Nov. 19

• Pick-up and delivery: Pick-up at Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and 9 to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Delivery available Nov. 25 for $10.

• Turkey for two: Order a Thanksgiving dinner for two ($65) that features roasted turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy, and clementine cranberry sauce.

LITTLE GIANT

• 211 Danforth St., Portland; 207-747-5045; littlegiantmaine.com

• On the menu: Turkey breasts roasted on the bone; confit turkey legs; turkey neck and lobster gravy; sourdough stuffing; green cabbage and bluefin tonnato; roasted broccoli and beef bacon; fall salad; whipped Maine potatoes with boquerones salsa verde; Parker House rolls with seaweed; Basque cheesecakes with Meyer lemon whipped cream; drunken apple cider pudding with caramelized apples; vanilla ice cream.

• Cost: $260 serves four-plus (see Feed the hungry)

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 22

• Pick-up: 10 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving morning

• Feed the hungry: The cost includes four meals for you, plus four meals for those in need via Cooking for Community.

OTHER SIDE DELICATESSEN

• 164 Veranda St. (207-761-9650) and 235 Vaughan St. (207-874-7414), Portland; othersidedeli.com

• On the menu: Cage-free and pastured turkeys ($5.99/lb, or brined for 75 cents extra per pound); boneless turkey breast stuffed with foie gras, corn bread and confit turkey thigh ($14.99/lb); selection of 10 sides available by pint ($6.99-$10.99) or quart ($13.99-$21.99), including smoked turkey gravy, oyster and cornbread stuffing with house bacon, roasted delicata squash with spicy honey and halloumi, cranberry sauce with grapefruit and juniper, and scalloped potatoes with braised short ribs; Bourbon pecan pie ($22.99) and baklava (small $9.99, large $19.99).

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 16

• Pick-up: Nov. 24 and 25

• Comes with a side of sumptuous: Go for the Brussels sprouts with foie gras butter.

PETITE JACQUELINE

• 46 Market St., Portland; 207-553-7044; bistropj.com

• Petite Jacqueline will be open on Thanksgiving Day for dining in, serving a three-course menu (with choices) and optional wine pairings. There will be three seatings, starting in the early afternoon. If you are among the haters who each year on Thanksgiving rail against turkey (so bland, so dry, do we have to?), order the salmon en papillote or the prime rib instead. If you are among the holiday eaters who find pumpkin pie redundant (wait, didn’t we just finish the sweet potato casserole?), skip it and go for the red wine–poached pear.

• French twist: Enjoy your American holiday with a soupçon of French sophistication.

ROSEMONT MARKETS

• Locations in Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth and Yarmouth; rosemontmarket.com

• On the menu: Free range turkeys and chickens to cook at home ($5.25 to $5.99/lb); breads include baguettes, dinner rolls and cranberry-walnut sourdough; pies include blueberry, pumpkin, apple, bourbon pecan pie, and flourless options ($15.99 to $22.99); nontraditional entrees include moussaka, beef stroganoff and shepherd’s pie.

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 20 for poultry, kitchen dishes and pies, and Nov. 23 for breads

• Pick-up: Nov. 24 and 25. Rosemont will offer free home delivery Nov. 24 and 25 to Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Falmouth, Yarmouth and Cumberland. Delivery also available to Freeport, Old Orchard Beach and the Casco Bay islands for a $10 fee.

• Veg heads, listen up: Rosemont has many vegetarian choices, including wild rice-stuffed squash (vegan), moussaka, lentil loaf (vegan), shepherd’s pie and pot pie.

SEA GLASS RESTAURANT, INN BY THE SEA

• 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth; 207-799-3134; seaglassmaine.com (Click on events.)

• On the menu: Thanksgiving dinner for 6 to 8 people with re-heating and cooking instructions provided. Includes French onion soup, salad, 11-pound ready-to-roast turkey, linguica stuffing, shallot-and-thyme infused potato puree, maple-mashed butternut squash, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Dessert: apple or pumpkin pie.

• Cost: $199 plus tax and 18 percent gratuity.

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 18

• Pick-up: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at the front entrance to Inn by the Sea

• Invite Portugal to this most American of holidays: Order chef Andrew Chadwick’s “Chadwick Family Linguica Stuffing.”

STANDARD BAKING

• 75 Commercial St., Portland; 207-773-2112; standardbakingco.com

• On the menu: French rolls ($4.20 for six), cranberry walnut rolls ($1.95 each), soft yeast rolls ($5.25 for six), sweet potato yeast rolls ($5.75 for six); rustic apple galette ($22), pumpkin pavé ($30.50), ginger-spiced parsnip bundt cake ($25.50) and morning bundt cake ($19).

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 19

• Pick-up: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25

• Yum times two: Yeast rolls are a Thanksgiving classic, and parsnip cakes are a thing now.

SUR LIE

• 11 Free St., Portland; 207-956-7350; sur-lie.com

• On the menu: Thanksgiving dinner for four, including a whole, ready-to-cook turkey; gravy; roasted local squash with farro, feta, pepitas and brown butter vinaigrette; sourdough stuffing with sausage and smoked olives; potato gratin; roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, caramelized onions and Dijon; miso buttermilk biscuits; and desserts by Ilma Lopez of Chaval.

• Cost: $225

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 22

• Pick-up and delivery: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25

• The gravy on top: Delivery available to Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.

TWO FAT CATS

• 195 Lancaster St., Portland and 740 Broadway, South Portland; 207-347-5144 (Portland) or 536-7713 (South Portland); twofatcatsbakery.com

• On the menu: Cakes including carrot, chocolate and vanilla; pumpkin cheesecake (small $18, large $30); Thanksgiving pies ($21.50-$26.50) including pumpkin, apple, chocolate cream, sour cherry and bourbon pecan; sage and cheddar biscuits ($8.25); and a selection of sweet treats including cookies and whoopie pies.

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 20 (or until sold out)

• Pick-up: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day (at the Lancaster location only)

• Mind the scale: Eat too many of these treats, and two cats won’t be the only creatures who are fat.

UNION IN THE PRESS HOTEL

• 390 Congress St., Portland; 207-808-8700; unionportland.com

• On the takeout menu: Greens with cranberries, blue cheese and walnut oil vinaigrette; biscuits and honey butter; brined and roasted turkey; whipped potatoes; sage and onion stuffing; honey-glazed squash; cranberry compote; turkey pan sauce; salted caramel pumpkin pie; breakfast muffins.

• Cost: Dinner for two, $100

• Ordering deadline: 6 p.m. Nov. 22

• Pick-up: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25

• Dine-in option: Dine at the restaurant and enjoy a different three-course menu (find it on the restaurant’s website), with options, from 1 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It costs $70 for adults and $29 for children. Reservations are required.

WHITE BARN INN

• 37 Beach Ave., Kennebunk; 207-967-2321; aubergeresorts.com/whitebarninn

• The White Barn Inn is serving a a three-course, prix fixe menu from noon until 7 p.m. in the dining room on Thanksgiving. Highlights from Chef Matthew Padilla include Maine scallop crudo; lobster tagliatelle; roast turkey with sweet potato hash; beef tenderloin with foie gras crust; braised red cabbage; wild mushroom risotto; Maine salmon; and for dessert, pumpkin pie with vanilla chantilly or chocolate cremeux with pomegranate.

• Cost: $95 per person, plus tax and gratuity

• Strike like a rattlesnake: These reservations will go fast.

WILD OATS BAKERY

• 149 Maine St., Brunswick (Note: The bakery won’t be moving to its new location until December, so this is still the pick-up spot); 207-725-6287, option 2; wildoatscateringtogo.com

• On the menu: Bake-at-home pumpkin harvest biscuits and buttermilk biscuits ($13.50 per half dozen); boneless, roasted turkey breast ($39.95); sides of cranberry-pecan quinoa, butternut squash risotto, Maine maple mustard Brussels sprouts, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing, spinach and artichoke casserole (all $21.95, serves 4-6); turkey gravy ($8.95/pint); five-berry preserves ($7.95/8 ounces); pies include pumpkin, pumpkin chiffon, blueberry, mixed berry, apple, pecan, chocolate mousse, vegan peanut butter ($22.95-$24.95).

• Ordering deadline: Nov. 21

• Pick-up: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25. Curbside pick-up only.

• The morning after: Add quiches, cinnamon buns and coffee cakes to your Thanksgiving meal order.

WOODFORD FOOD & BEVERAGE

• 660 Forest Ave., Portland; 207-200-8503; woodfordfb.com

• On the menu: Woodford F&B is offering three hors d’oeuvres collections for that often overlooked part of the T-day meal: Surf, Turf, and Vegetable. The Surf collection offers smoked trout dip with house-made chips, demi Maine crab cakes with sauce remoulade, and oysters Rockefeller. Turf is duck liver mousse with traditional accompaniments, deviled eggs and pork rillettes. And Vegetable is onion dip and house-made chips, baked stuffed dates, and pickled crudités.

• Cost: Starts at $50. Beverage pairings $25 extra.

• Ordering deadline: Noon Nov. 23

• Pick-up: Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 25

• The perfect hostess gift: Celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of your friend or extended family pod? Now you know what to bring.

