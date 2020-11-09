Officials at Erskine Academy in South China reported its first positive COVID-19 case over the weekend.

In a letter dated Friday and posted on the website Saturday, Erskine Academy Headmaster Michael J. McQuarrie wrote that the case is isolated and close contacts had already been contacted.

“Erskine Academy considers the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff to be of the utmost importance, which prompts the sending of this letter for your information,” the letter said. “This letter informs you that an individual associated with Erskine Academy recently tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Given this person’s role and limited contact within the school community, we are confident that exposure to others is minimal and has been contained.”

Erskine Academy is currently operating in a hybrid model, where students with last names beginning A-K attend in-person learning on Mondays and Tuesdays and remote the rest of the week while students with last names beginning K-Z attend in-person Thursday and Friday. There is also a fully remote group. Wednesdays are sanitation days where everyone learns remotely.

Originally, the school was to consider a fully in-person model in late September but opted to stick with the hybrid.

Erskine Academy is private, but students from Chelsea, China, Jefferson, Palermo, Somerville, Vassalboro, Whitefield and Windsor get their tuition paid for by the town if they choose to attend the school. Around 97% of the school’s 540 students are publicly supported.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: