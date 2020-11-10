WINSLOW – Yvette (Goulette) Michaud, 97, of Winslow passed away on Nov. 1, 2020. She was born in Waterville, and was the oldest of four siblings.

During her lifetime she worked for Hathaway Mill, Cottle’s Supermarket, and Shop and Save. Her hobbies included bowling, bingo and various arts and crafts. A few of her favorite things to do was going to the coast for lobster at Young’s Lobster Pound and spending time with family.

She was a wonderful woman whose love, feistiness and persistence allowed her to live a long and fulfilling life. She will be remembered as a woman who loved to go-go-go until she could go no more. It was this energy that kept her going for 97 years until she finally tired and could go no more.

She will be missed dearly but never forgotten as she was an inspiration to her family and friends!

Yvette was predeceased by her husband, Bernard, daughter, Elaine (Belcher), son, Russell and brother, James.

She is survived by her brother, Leo (Gerry), sister, Jeanette (Robert) Bolduc and sister-in-law, Betty (James), son, Edward, grandchildren, Michael Belcher, John (Teresa) Michaud, Laura (James) Landauer and Carrie (John) Parker; including 11 great-grandchildren plus two great-great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews of which the family would like to say “Thank You”, to Teresa (Teri) Gagne, who was by her side until the end.

Due to Covid-19, the services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Humane Society Waterville Area,

100 Webb Road,

Waterville, ME 04901.

