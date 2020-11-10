The Skowhegan Lions Club will collect non-perishable food to be donated to the Food Pantries in Madison and Skowhegan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the old Fleet Bank building (behind Hight Chevrolet on Commercial Street).
For more information, contact the Skowhegan Lions at 207-877-1987 or [email protected].
