University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer a webinar about starting native plants from seed. The webinar will begin at noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

“Native Seed Starting,” led by UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Ginger Laurits, will cover how to successfully start native plants indoors in late fall and winter, and how to care for native plants.

This is the fourth in a six-part fall gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through mid-December. The webinar will be recorded.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information about the series, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

