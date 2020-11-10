WINTHROP — A positive COVID-19 case announced Sunday night has had Winthrop Public Schools operating remotely this week.

The announcement was posted to the school website by Superintendent James Hodgkin, and the three public schools in Winthrop are operating in the fully remote, “red model” until Thursday. Students are off Wednesday due to the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Hodgkin is not disclosing the school level of where the positive case came from and doesn’t plan to do so publicly. He did say, however, that there is no other possible exposure to students or staff from the case.

“We found out late Sunday night, and had to make the best decision — that’s why we closed all of the schools,” he said Tuesday. “We didn’t know at that point if there was potential to have more exposure (in the school system).”

“Food Packs” are being offered at the high school from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for those that may need one through Wednesday.

This is the Winthrop Public Schools first reported COVID-19 case, but cases in Maine have been on the rise for more than a week and the state has the highest reproduction rate for the coronavirus in the country.

The school system also released tips on how to stay safe and prevent COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season.

Hodgkin advises families to alert school nurses if they plan to travel to a state that is non-exempt from the quarantine requirements and to have an open conversation with nurses on symptoms that may arise. It’s reminded that a negative test within 72 hours of returning to Maine, or 14-day quarantine is required upon traveling outside of states approved by Gov. Janet Mills.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: