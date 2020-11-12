PALMYRA-Sandra Lee (McCarthy) Burrell, 71, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Nov. 10, 2020, in Palmyra.

She was born in Island Falls, Maine, on April 6, 1949, the daughter of Stella (Shorette) Boulier and Ambrose McCarthy Sr. She was a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School.

Sandy was a hard working woman that worked various jobs throughout her life, some of which included Central Maine Wreath, driving bus for SAD 54, and waitressing.

Sandy had a huge heart and was a friend to all she met. She was kind, generous, and had a great sense of humor. Of all the roles she played in life, the one she loved most of all was being a Nana to her grandchildren. Just below the love for her grandchildren was her love for the Patriots.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Reagan Burrell, who is the true love of her life; her children: Danny (Cynthia) Tibbetts, Vance (Jennifer) Tibbetts, Anthony (Christie) Tibbetts, and Felicia (Everett) Curtis; stepdaughter, Jessica Burrell; grandchildren: Victoria, Thomas, Patrick, Nicholas, and Morgan; siblings: Ambrose “Tom” McCarthy, John McCarthy, and Phyllis (Roger) Stevens; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was also blessed with good friends, Lori and Kevin Norris, and Dick Jackson.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: Phillip McCarthy and Patrick McCarthy; sister-in-law, Barbara McCarthy; and grandson, Daniel.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield, Maine. A graveside service will take place in the spring of 2021 at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 152, in Hartland.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House

654 State Street

Bangor, ME 04401

