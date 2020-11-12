PORTLAND – Terri Lynne Paine, 61, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Maine General Hospital in Portland. She was born Dec. 1, 1958, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Seth and Alice (Withee) Paine of Madison.

Terri was a 1977 graduate of Madison High School. Shortly after graduation, she attended KVCC to get her CNA license and then started working at Woodlawn Nursing Home in Skowhegan, in June 1978.

In April 1980, she and her best friend since fourth grade, Julie (Gill) Wood, moved to Massachusetts to broaden their careers and she started employment at the Somerville Hospital.

In 1987, she decided to go back to school and obtain her RN degree at the Somerville School of Nursing. In 1996, when Somerville hospital merged with Cambridge Hospital, she finally got her dream job in mother-baby nursing. She had always loved taking care of kids since she was 12-years-old. She started babysitting Brady Price, a next door neighbor and he became her first baby to care for. From then on, there would be many others that she would care for professionally and personally. There are too many names to list, however you know who you are.

She continued to work at Cambridge Hospital until 2015 when she changed to Beverly Hospital. In the fall of 2016, she decided to move closer to family and took a job at the Maine General Hospital in Augusta, until her death. Her career in the nursing field spanned over 43 years where she helped many patients and created even more friendships.

Terri loved spending quality time with her family and friends. This was evident in her excitement during family holidays, special life events, cruises to the Caribbean, vacationing in Old Orchard Beach, girls get away retreats and visits to relatives in Vermont and New York. She also enjoyed planning events and spending time with her lunch and card making friends. But most of all she loved her seven-year companionship with Henry, a basset hound she adopted in June of 2013.

Terri was predeceased by her father, Seth Paine of Madison.

She is survived by her mother, Alice Paine of Madison; brother, Peter Paine and his wife Nancy of Madison; nephew, Peter J. Paine of Dover-Foxcroft; niece, Denise Paine of Madison; aunts, Mae Rodrigue and Joan Black of Madison, Rowena Oliver of Bangor and Shirley Withee of Florida; uncles, Clifford Withee and his wife Janice of Madison, Ralph Withee and wife Charlotte of Anson, Raymond Cahill of Madison, and Gerald Paine of Madison; close cousins, Lisa (Cahill) Cowan and husband Linwood, Josh Newhall, Chelsea Newhall of Madison, and Tim Rodrigue of Georgia; special friends from Massachusetts include: Julie (Gill) Wood and her husband Greg, Bridget (Wood) Barry, Tim Wood, Bob Wood, Patty Murphy and her daughter, Katie, Penny Trommell, Maria Tamagna and family and also Sharon Mantor from Madison, Maine. There are way too many family members and friends to list them all, but know that she loved all of you. Everyone should cherish the good times and memories that you experienced with her.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery on Park Street in Madison, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. For those that are unable to attend the family is planning to hold a celebration of life event in the Spring of 2021.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home in Madison and Bingham, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to

New England Basset Hound Rescue (NEBHR)

P.O. Box 321

Rutland, MA 01543

http://www.newenglandbassethoundrescue.org

