Railroad Square Cinema next Cinema in Conversation series, a virtual program where filmmakers, film experts, policy makers and journalists from around the country and the world gather to discuss individual films, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

“The Night” 1996 is Stanley Tucci’s directorial debut, a comedy-drama about two immigrant brothers from Italy who open a restaurant and try to gain success.

Jon Cavallero, Associate Professor of Film, Bates College, will lead a discussion about the film’s representation of Italian-American characters and how those characters conform to and resist Hollywood norms.

The 97-minute film is available on Amazon Prime.

Railroad Square Cinema presents a series of curated films available online.

To register and for more information, visit railroadsquarecinema.com.

