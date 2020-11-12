The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton, will offer a baked ham take-out/pickup meals from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.
For $10, home deliveries are available in the Farmington and Wilton area.
Reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in order to prepare enough food for the supper.
For reservations and for more information, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366, Robert Lawrence at 207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
United Airlines adds COVID-19 testing for Portland arrivals
-
News
South Portland police investigate Tuesday night shooting incident
-
Business
CMP corridor opponents ask judge to prevent construction
-
Politics
Recounts in Maine House races rescheduled after COVID-19 case
-
Nation & World
Appeals court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions