The Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road in East Wilton, will offer a baked ham take-out/pickup meals from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

For $10, home deliveries are available in the Farmington and Wilton area.

Reservations must be made by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in order to prepare enough food for the supper.

For reservations and for more information, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366, Robert Lawrence at 207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.

