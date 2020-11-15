Sunday night was something else! Wind damage reports and tornado warned storms rolled from Ohio and West Virginia all the way to us here in Maine. The graphic below is updated as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

Monday will not be nearly as impactful as Sunday. Expect a blustery day, but nothing like the strong wind gusts from Sunday night.

By the afternoon, highs will be pretty normal for this time of year. The breeze will definitely make it feel a little cooler, though.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet for most. Another cold front moves through, but it has no moisture to work with.

Expect a few flakes in the mountains. Otherwise, sunshine is back for most.

Colder air builds in Wednesday.

This will be some of the coldest air so far this season! Temperatures on Wednesday are forecast to be generally in the 30s.

Thursday morning is shaping up to be the coldest morning of the season. With clear skies, calm wind, and plenty of cold potential, the day starts off in the teens. Some inland sections might even drop into the single digits. Remember when highs were in the 70s just 10 days ago?

The remainder of the week looks seasonable and mainly dry. The weekend is looking pretty similar, which is great news for getting those leaves cleaned up after the storms on Sunday.

With a bit of luck, the nice weather will linger through Thanksgiving! I’ll have those specifics for you next week, though.

