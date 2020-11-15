Nov. 15, 1888: The Maine Steamship Co. accepts a $160,000 bid from Bath Iron Works for the construction of the steamship Cottage City.
It is the 4-year-old Bath shipyard’s first shipbuilding project.
The vessel is delivered to the owners in May 1890. It carries passengers between Portland and New York for more than seven years without incident, then is sold to a ferry service in Seattle, where it carries prospectors bound for the Klondike gold fields and freight headed to Alaska.
The steamer finally breaks up on the rocks at Cape Mudge, British Columbia, after 21 years of service.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Collins must find courage to speak up
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP corridor is bad policy
-
Editorials
View from Away: A wary world watches US election turmoil
-
Letters to the Editor
Where’s the proof of voter fraud?
-
Columnists
The Maine Millennial: Not too soon to consider holiday giving