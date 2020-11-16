Route 202 in Buxton is closed Monday afternoon as multiple towns respond to a crash.
The road, also called Narragansett Trail, is closed in the area of Pease Road. The Buxton Police Department says the road will be closed until further notice, but did not provide any details about the crash.
Buxton and Gorham fire departments are on scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
About 90,000 sex abuse claims filed in Boy Scouts bankruptcy
-
Sports
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
-
Nation & World
Perdue refuses debates against Ossoff in Georgia runoff
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Browns close facility after second player tests positive
-
Nation & World
Hate crimes in U.S. reach highest level in more than a decade