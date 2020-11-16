More than 20,000 homes and businesses were in the dark early Monday following a wind storm packing gusts that topped 60 mph in Maine.

By 2:30 p.m., Central Maine Power Co. was reporting just under 2,500 customers still without power, most of them in Cumberland County. Versant Power was addressing nearly 500 scattered outages at noon, mostly in Hancock County.

Gusts whipped to 61 mph in Eastport, 57 mph in York and 56 mph in Augusta on Sunday night and early Monday, the National Weather Service said.

CMP reported about 20,000 power outages and Versant power reported about 2,000 early Monday morning.

Most of the power outages were in hard-hit coastal counties, but there was wind damage across the state.

