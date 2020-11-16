SKOWHEGAN — After closely monitoring cases of COVID-19 within the sixth grade at Skowhegan Area Middle School, the decision was made to shift to remote learning.

On Sunday, Superintendent Jon Moody sent a notice to families saying that though the case, like every other within the district, had been contracted outside of school, there was enough information “to give us pause on continuing with in-person instruction for the sixth grade.”

He added that after speaking with local health professionals, Maine CDC and connecting with some families in School Administrative District 54, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution to move the sixth grade to remote learning for the remainder of the week. Grades 7 and 8 will continue under the hybrid learning model.

On Saturday, Moody said in a letter that there was a student at Skowhegan Area Middle School who has tested positive for COVID-19 and over the course of the day it was determined that exposure did not happen at school.

Moody also gave an update on the water situation, which caused district schools in Skowhegan to close for the day. Those schools opened on Monday, with bottled water being provided and food being prepared without town water.

SAD 54 serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: