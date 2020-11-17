KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gregg Marshall resigned as Wichita State’s men’s basketball coach Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years. Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown, who has been with the program since 2014, will serve as the interim coach. Their season begins Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Marshall had steadfastly denied any accusation that he had struck a player or choked an assistant, though five players told The Wichita Eagle they saw him hit Morris during the 2015-16 season. Eight other players told The Eagle they saw him put his hands around Lindsted’s throat during the 2016-17 season.

The 57-year-old Marhsall was due $3.5 million in base salary this season under a contract that automatically renewed. But his contract also stated he could be fired without payment for “good cause” as determined by the university, such as conduct found to be “inconsistent with the professional standards expected of a head coach of an intercollegiate team that results in material injury to the reputation of Wichita State.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

VANDERBILT: Vanderbilt has canceled its women’s basketball season opener against Tennessee Tech due to a lack of available players. School officials announced Tuesday morning that the opener scheduled for Nov. 25 is canceled because of the number of players quarantined due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and injuries.

Athletic Director Candice Lee says disruption is likely while competing in a pandemic and schools must be as flexible as possible with the health of athletes and community the top priority.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous