The annual Gardiner area Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Valley of Augusta Scottish Rite Masons, is canceled for this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to call 211 for information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
‘The Traveling Sisters: Moving Forward’ virtual event set for Nov. 18
-
Community
UMaine Extension offers Thanksgiving recipes, food safety tips
-
Nation & World
Twitter says it flagged 300,000 tweets for election disinformation
-
Local & State
Maine reports 246 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, second-highest since pandemic began
-
Community
Free cloth masks available to chamber members