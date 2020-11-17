The annual Gardiner area Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the  Valley of Augusta Scottish Rite Masons, is canceled for this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to call 211 for information.

