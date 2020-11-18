AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center announced a positive COVID-19 case Monday night.

Nicholas Gannon, the director of CATC, addressed the case in a letter that was published on the Augusta Public Schools district website.

According to the letter, the individual with COVID-19 has been isolating since informing the school of the case.

“While conducting contact tracing, those individuals who may have been exposed were not present at CATC until we were able to complete contact tracing,” Gannon wrote in the letter.

The school will stay open and with only “some” individuals quarantining.

The positive coronavirus test marks the first one reported at CATC has seen.

At the Augusta School Board meeting on Nov. 4, Assistant Superintendent Katy Grondin said though at that point CATC had seen zero cases, four students had been defined as close contact with a positive case elsewhere in the community and had to quarantine as result.

Related Augusta schools to go remote for week after Thanksgiving

Farrington Elementary School in Augusta reported an “outbreak” on Monday after having a total of four positive coronavirus tests, three of which were from over this past weekend.

In order to curve the coronavirus cases that may result from Thanksgiving and the holiday break, the Augusta Public Schools will have a full week of remote learning during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: