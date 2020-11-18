GARDINER — Grace Christian Academy recently announced the following students were named to its first quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.

Juniors — High honors: Victoria Inglis.
Honors: Logan Dancer.
Eighth grade — High honor: Landon Morison.
Seventh grade — High honors: Annabelle Caissie.
Honors: Rylee Carey.
Sixth grade — Honors: Anabelle Barry, Belicia Cuevas and Caleb Juarez.

