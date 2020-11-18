AUGUSTA — The St. Michael School Christmas Fair will be presented virtually through Dec. 21 at https://sites.google.com/smsmaine.org/smschristmasfair.

“People can shop from the convenience of their own homes anytime through the week of Christmas and have items shipped directly to their homes,” said Kevin Cullen, principal at St. Michael, according to a news release from the school.

The fair, hosted by the St. Michael School Parent Association, is a fundraiser for the school and features many local vendors and items of interest, including a variety of decor, soy-based candles, health and wellness products, photographs and artwork, lavender products, doll clothes and accessories, nature mandalas from Maine, kitchen tools, pottery, oils, custom made gifts, wooden ornaments, clothing, and more.

The fair has become one of the most popular in the area at Christmas. Traditionally, it draws a gym full of vendors, pictures with Santa, wreath auctions, food, gift wrapping, raffle baskets and more.

For more information, call the school at 207-623-3491.

