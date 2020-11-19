BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony virtually Oct. 23 to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top (highest grade-point average) 20% of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a grade-point average of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

The following area students were named Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars.

Katherine McKee of Hallowell is a junior earning a major in Italian studies and a minor in cinema studies.

Emma Hatt of Mount Vernon is a junior studing physics and education and music.

Sasha Michaud of Winslow is a Book Award winner, and a junior majoring in education-psychology.

