The livestreamed event will benefit Mathew Tardy.

“Variety Show to support Matthew Tardy’s battle with cancer” The Matthew Tardy Benefit Variety Show, a family-friendly, high-energy show featuring some of Maine’s top performers. Local juggler and variety artist Matthew Tardy was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 thyroid cancer, which has forced him to end his career of more than 25 years.

Friends and family are helping out the best way they know how, by putting on a BIG show! “All of the performers in this show, including Matt, have done benefit shows before,” said Jason Tardy, long-time performing partner, and brother of Matthew, according to a news release from the hall. “This one is personal. We all know and love Matt and we are going to hopefully raise enough money that he does not have to stress about bills while dealing with his life-threatening disease.”

The performance will feature the mime and manipulation by Michael Menes, stunts and comedy of Steve Corning, masterful magic of George Saterial. high-energy juggling of Jason Tardy, the physical comedy of Michael Miclon and Fritz Grobe, and more. The group of Maine based performers featured have an impressive resume including performances at The Kennedy Center, The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, Cirque du Soleil TV show Solstrom, Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, America’s Got Talent, CBS Sunday Morning, David Letterman, multiple performances at the White House, as well as countless shows at events all over the world.

The performance will be filmed live at Johnson Hall and broadcast over the internet to all who have the ticket link. Each unique link will be sent out through email by 5 p.m. on the day of the show to ticket holders. The Link will be sent to the email associated with your ticket purchase. Make sure you have access to that address on the day of the show. Each ticket purchased covers your household.

For more information, visit Johnsonhall.org.