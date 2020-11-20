An outbreak investigation has been opened by Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention at Upper Kennebec Jr./Sr. High School on Friday, reporting eight total cases of coronavirus at the school.

Students at the Bingham school were sent home the morning of Nov. 10 after administration was informed of the district’s first positive case, a student. Superintendent Sandra MacArthur previously said that students at the school were provided with remote learning opportunities and had two days off before proceeding with remote learning.

Somerset County still remains under “yellow” designation under the Maine Department of Education’s reopening advisory system, meaning there is a moderate level of community risk and schools should consider precautions.

There are approximately 90 students at the junior/senior high school, and 180 districtwide. Students who are working remotely are equipped with technology and will continue through Nov. 30. Because of the upcoming holiday, students were not scheduled to be in school from Nov. 23-27.

The district comprises students from Bingham, Moscow, Athens and unorganized territories. Administrators have been working with nurse consultants and Maine CDC to identify those who may have had direct contact with the student who tested positive.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of our students and staff,” MacArthur previously said. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we will keep our parents, students and staff aware as we get more information. At this time, we will continue to monitor the situation and continue to take the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.”

