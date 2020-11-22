BALTIMORE — Derrick Henry ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 5:21 left in overtime to cap another memorable performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans rallied for a 30-24 victory Sunday.

Running against a patchwork Ravens defensive line, Henry finished with 133 yards on 28 carries. It was his sixth 100-yard game of the season and put him over 1,000 yards for the third consecutive year.

It was reminiscent of Henry’s outing last January, when he rambled for 195 yards to carry the Titans to a 28-12 upset of the top-seeded Ravens in the AFC Divisional playoff.

After forcing a punt to begin overtime, Tennessee (7-3) moved 73 yards on six plays to get back on track after losing three of its previous four games.

Baltimore (6-4) has lost two straight and three of four. Until the fourth quarter, the Ravens did a decent job of stopping Henry without injured defensive linemen Calais Campbell (calf) and Brandon Williams (ankle).

CHIEFS 35, RAIDERS 31: Patrick Mahomes threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds to play, and Kansas City (9-1) avenged its only loss in the last 12 months with a victory at Las Vegas (6-4).

Mahomes passed for 348 yards and led two go-ahead scoring drives in the frantic fourth quarter for the defending Super Bowl champions, who split their season series with Las Vegas in dramatic fashion.

Kelce caught eight passes for 127 yards for the Chiefs, who are in firm control of the race for their fifth straight AFC West title.

Derek Carr passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in a strong performance for the Raiders, who took a 31-28 lead on Jason Witten’s 1-yard TD catch with 1:43 left.

STEELERS 27, JAGUARS 3: Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a win at Jacksonville (1-9), which tied a single-season franchise record by losing its ninth straight.

SAINTS 24, FALCONS 9: Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and New Orleans (8-2) defeated visiting Atlanta (3-7) for its seventh straight victory.

COLTS 34, PACKERS 31: Indianapolis (7-3) held visiting Green Bay (7-3) to three second-half points and forced a fumble less than a minute into overtime, setting up Rodrigo Blankenship’s 39-yard field goal.

Philip Rivers was 24 of 35 with 288 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his 234th consecutive start, tying Eli Manning for the 10th-longest streak in league history. Jonathan Taylor had 22 carries for 90 yards in a wild game that included Green Bay scores in the final 10 seconds of each half; Indianapolis erasing a 14-point halftime deficit, then failing to seal the win because of five holding calls on its final drive in regulation.

WASHINGTON 20, BENGALS 9: Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off with a left knee injury before Alex Smith rallied Washington (3-7) past visiting Cincinnati (2-7-1).

Burrow was injured early in the third quarter when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. His left leg bent awkwardly, and he couldn’t put any weight on it.

His season appears over. Burrow tweeted: “Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year.”

PANTHERS 20, LIONS 0: P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start, and Carolina’s much-maligned defense earned its first shutout since 2015 as the Panthers (4-7) snapped a five-game losing streak with a win over visiting Detroit (4-6).

Walker, a former XFL player, got the start when Teddy Bridgewater was officially ruled out about two hours before the game because of a knee injury.

BROWNS 22, EAGLES 17: Kareem Hunt hurdled Philadelphia’s Jalen Mills on a touchdown run, Olivier Vernon got three sacks and a safety, and Cleveland (7-3) stayed firmly in the playoff picture with a win at home against Philadelphia (3-6-1).

Cleveland also got a 50-yard interception return TD in the first half by second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki. The Browns constantly harassed Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz despite playing without Myles Garrett, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BRONCOS 20, DOLPHINS 13: Justin Simmons intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass in the end zone with 63 seconds left, sealing a win for Denver (4-6) at home against Miami (6-4).

COWBOYS 31, VIKINGS 28: Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes, including a 2-yarder to Dalton Schultz with 1:37 left that lifted Dallas (3-7) to a win at Minnesota (4-6).

CHARGERS 34, JETS 28: Keenan Allen set a franchise record with 16 receptions, Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns and Los Angeles (3-7) snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over visiting New York (0-10).

