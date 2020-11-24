An exterior view of entrance to the new Monmouth Memorial School on Sept. 12 in Monmouth. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal file Buy this Photo

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Memorial School has reported one positive COVID-19 case, per school officials.

The case, which was reported on Friday, has prompted the school to switch to remote learning the week of Thanksgiving until Dec. 1.

The positive coronavirus test marks the second reported case at Monmouth Memorial this academic year and comes at a time where Maine has seen the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Monmouth postponed parent-teacher conferences until December and the school’s “Stuff The Bus” event to a later date.

Monmouth Memorial is part of Regional School Unit 2 and serves students in pre-kindergarten to 8th grade and previously was conducting classes through a hybrid learning model.

