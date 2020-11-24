MONMOUTH — Monmouth Memorial School has reported one positive COVID-19 case, per school officials.
The case, which was reported on Friday, has prompted the school to switch to remote learning the week of Thanksgiving until Dec. 1.
The positive coronavirus test marks the second reported case at Monmouth Memorial this academic year and comes at a time where Maine has seen the highest increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Monmouth postponed parent-teacher conferences until December and the school’s “Stuff The Bus” event to a later date.
Monmouth Memorial is part of Regional School Unit 2 and serves students in pre-kindergarten to 8th grade and previously was conducting classes through a hybrid learning model.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa top 2021 Grammy nominations
-
Community
Vose Library to host Zoom program about ‘Peyton Place’ Dec. 2
-
Election 2020
Nevada Supreme Court makes Biden’s win over Trump official
-
Schools and Education
Positive COVID-19 case reported at Monmouth Memorial School
-
Maine Crime
Readfield man accused of punching a New Sharon homeowner in the face, trying to push him off a balcony
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.