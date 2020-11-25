State health officials reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday, just one day after Maine set records for both new cases and deaths reported in a single day.

Wednesday marked the 9th time in the last 17 days with at least 200 new cases. The 7-day average increased to 217 cases, compared to just 40 cases one month ago.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,027 confirmed or probable cases and 190 have died with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 43 deaths in November, including 12 alone reported Tuesday. It’s the second most of any month after April, with 51 deaths. In October, there were just six COVID-19 deaths.

Despite the increase, Maine’s rate of deaths per one million people is second-lowest in the country, behind only Vermont.

Hospitalization totals had not yet been updated Wednesday morning, but there were 105 individuals in Maine hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 43 in critical care and nine on a ventilator.

Hospitalizations and deaths often follow case spikes by two weeks or so, which means Maine is likely to see more of both.

The number of active cases, or those who have not yet recovered, is now 2,245, more than three times as many as this time last month but 133 fewer than Tuesday.

New cases were reported Wednesday in all 16 counties, led by York County with 48 cases and Cumberland and Penobscot counties with 37 each. As recently as two months ago, Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties accounted for 80 percent of all of Maine’s cases. Now, those counties account for 66 percent, a sign that the virus has spread into more rural parts of the state.

Somerset County has been particularly hard hit recently. In August, the entire county had fewer than 50 cases. On Wednesday, the number was 425. Somerset County also has seen 19 deaths, including the death reported Wednesday and five of the 12 announced Tuesday. It trails only Cumberland and York counties.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to host a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Cases have been exploding in almost every state in recent weeks and there are concerns things could worsen as the holiday season nears and millions are expected to travel and gather with people outside their home.

The University of Maine System announced Wednesday that it had conducted 6,300 tests to prepare students to return home. Of those, 40 cases were detected. The system anticipates that 50 students will be in quarantine or isolation over the Thanksgiving holiday.

There have now been more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 263,000 deaths across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The current 7-day average for deaths in the United States, 1,515, is the highest since May 13. There were also more than 88,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Tuesday, which is the highest total since the pandemic began.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: