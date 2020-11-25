WATERVILLE — Multiple agencies were responding to a vehicle that rolled off Interstate 95 onto Kennedy Memorial Drive Wednesday morning.
Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey confirmed the crash Wednesday morning, but did not immediately have any additional details as the Maine State Police was the primary investigating agency.
Massey said that the crash involved a single vehicle traveling north on I-95 that lost control, hit the guardrails and flipped over the guardrails.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Congress prepares for Biden’s national coronavirus strategy
-
Maine Crime
Manchester man arrested following early morning shooting in Winthrop
-
Local & State
Vehicle hits guard rails on I-95, rolls over onto Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, police say
-
Nation & World
Growing number of hospitals canceling surgeries to preserve staff during COVID surge
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Growing number of hospitals canceling surgeries to preserve staff during COVID surge