WINTHROP — A Manchester man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another, police said Wednesday.

Winthrop police arrested Nathan A. Woodard, 18, on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He was being held in lockup in Winthrop, with bail set at $500.

According to a press release from Winthrop Police Chief Ryan Frost, dispatchers received a call at about 12:49 a.m. Wednesday reporting a disturbance on Welch’s Point Road in East Winthrop that possibly involved the use of a firearm. A subsequent report alerted police, who were already in the area, that someone had in fact been shot.

Police worked with Winthrop ambulance personnel to transport the male gunshot victim to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta to be checked for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Maine State Police provided K-9 assistance at the scene to help locate evidence, while other state troopers were able to locate Woodard at his Manchester residence.

Winthrop police and troopers were able to deescalate the incident and arrange a peaceful meeting with Woodard. He was then arrested.

Asked if additional charges were forthcoming, Frost said that had not yet been determined and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

“This is an isolated incident between parties that are acquainted with one another,” Frost wrote in his press release, “and there is no apparent continued threat to the community.”

Monmouth police also provided assistance at the scene in East Winthrop.

