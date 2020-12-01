ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preparing edible holiday gifts at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

According to a news release from the extension office, topics will include cost-effective ways to make edible holiday gifts, food safety tips to consider, and Maine foods to use in soup and baking mixes and preserved products. UMaine Extension staff will demonstrate recipes in an interactive format.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

To register to receive the link and resources, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

christmas 2020, december, UMaine Cooperative Extension, virtual events

