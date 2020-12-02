NORTH ANSON — Superintendent Mike Tracy withdrew his recommendation to shift the school to the third phase of reopening, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 deaths in Maine and the need for more time to hear from families and staff.

No action was taken at Wednesday evening’s board of directors meeting for School Administrative District 74 and the discussions on the third phase of the district’s reopening plan will be revisited at a future special meeting.

At Wednesday evening’s meeting at Carrabec Community School, board members discussed the quality of education being provided to students and the stress being put on teachers and staff.

The board of directors held a special board meeting Nov. 17 where they discussed the current language of the Phase 3 reopening proposal, which in it’s original form includes a plan to have students in kindergarten through fifth grade attend school full time, four days a week, giving them about two extra hours a week at school facilities.

“It’s been a rough ride, I won’t deny that. but as a community, we have made it through a lot of things together,” Tracy said. “I want to express with extreme sincerity how grateful I am to our staff. There are things that go unseen within our district that staff are doing.”

Somerset County remains “yellow” under the Maine Department of Education’s reopening advisory system, meaning there is a moderate level of community risk and schools should consider precautions.

Tracy reminded the board the third phase of the reopening plan would only be applicable if the county designation shifted to “green.”

“With all of that said, I am going to withdraw my recommendation, and not make one at this time,” Tracy said.

Instead, a special meeting will be held Dec. 16 with board members to continue discussions; Tracy added that he does not expect to have a recommendation for the board until January.

Tracy justified his decision to withdraw his recommendation based on the recent increase in COVID-19 deaths in Maine, with 20 reported on Tuesday. Additionally, he said, he would like to hear more from families and staff.

“There have been 20 (COVID-19 related) deaths reported in the newspaper. I don’t think the timing is right. I don’t think right now is the time for us to go through with this recommendation,” Tracy said. “We will have a special meeting to discuss Phase 3 options. I would like to have some more time to see survey results from families and time to engage with my staff.”

Under Phase 3 as it currently stands, grades six through eight will operate under a hybrid model, with the middle school matching what the high school is doing. At the time of the special meeting in November, Tracy had not yet spoken to teachers about their thoughts.

Carrabec schools are operating under the second phase of their reopening plan. Under this plan, students in kindergarten through fifth grade are in their classrooms Tuesday through Friday and are dismissed at 12:30 p.m. On Mondays teachers prepare, connect with remote students and clean their classrooms.

Discussions also continued on how to best utilize staff members when looking at hybrid and remote learning; no addendums were made to the language of Phase 3 at Wednesdays meeting as the recommendation was withdrawn.

One board member expressed concerns with the education that students are missing out on because of hybrid and remote learning. The concern is not a lack of work being done by teachers,

In other business, Tracy also said that he intends to convert Dec. 21 and 22 to professional development days for teachers and staff, giving students time off.

“(Teachers and staff) have exhausted themselves, and they’ve worked very, very hard,” Tracy said. “When I asked them if they needed time or money, they usually would like more time. I’m giving them the gift of time before the holidays to prepare for the new year.”

He said that the plan was to initially have a remote learning day Dec. 21 and half day Dec. 22. Instead, students will have no academic expectations on those days.

“We are bringing staff in for professional development days so they can have a full vacation,” Tracy said.

RSU 74 serves the communities of Anson, Embden, New Portland, North Anson and Solon.

