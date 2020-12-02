AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has announced the Maine Tourism, Hospitality & Retail Recovery Grant Program. DECD, in collaboration with its economic development and business support partners, is offering a final round of targeted grant funds to provide some revenue loss relief because of COVID-related business disruption of operations suffered by Maine’s customer facing small businesses and organizations in the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors.

Funds will be awarded to the first 2,500 approved applications on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible businesses and organizations in the following industry classifications:

• Accommodation and food services;

• retail trade; and

• arts, entertainment and recreation.

Eligible applicants may receive up to $20,000.

Funds must be committed by Dec. 30. To apply, visit maine.gov/decd/home. The portal will be open at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.

