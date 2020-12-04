The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for two suspects involved in an October robbery-theft-assault at a Palmyra motel after two others were arrested in November.

Following an ongoing investigation into illicit drugs reportedly being sold out of a room at Lovley’s Motel, sheriffs executed a search warrant Nov. 13 at the room of Candy Prentiss, 39, and Mark Prentiss, 44.

The officers seized crystal methamphetamine, drug-related paraphernalia and drug-trafficking-related documents from the room of the Prentiss couple, both of Palmyra.

The investigation was also centered around a reported robbery-theft-assault that occurred in room seven Oct. 31, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

During the incident a 36-year-old Newport man was allegedly dragged into the room and beaten by four individuals who also stole $700, a wallet and a knife from him.

As a result of the search executed Nov. 13, Candy Prentiss and Mark Prentiss were arrested and charged with robbery, theft and assault.

Arrest warrants were issued Wednesday for Jessica Kent-Webber, 28, and Dale Melvin, 29, the two other suspects in the Oct. 31 incident.

Both are being charged with robbery and assault.

Candy Prentiss and Mark Prentiss are being held at the Somerset County Jail and will make their first court appearance Jan. 21, 2021.

The two may receive additional charges after the case has been reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s anonymous tip line at 474-0230 or contact Detective David Cole at 858-9530.

