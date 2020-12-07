SIDNEY — Maine Arts Academy is staying fully remote for an extra week after two people associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, officials said.

The public charter high school, which has been remote since before Thanksgiving, will continue fully remotely until at least Monday, Dec. 14.

“I feel thankful that we have the ability to remain remote and that technology today enables this to happen,” Head of School Heather King wrote in an email to parents, staff and students. “Students, please sign into your classes! It is important for students to continue getting an education and having a schedule for each day.”

Maine Arts Academy has been fully remote before this year, from Nov. 4-18. The school reported its first positive case with an individual directly associated with the school on Nov. 10. The school was back in-person from Nov. 18 until Thanksgiving.

Maine Arts Academy, located at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts, serves approximately 250 students from nearly 80 Maine municipalities. The school already built-in fully remote weeks after Thanksgiving and New Year’s to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“I built in the remote weeks so that if families were traveling during the holidays or getting together, they would have time to obtain COVID tests before returning to school,” King wrote in an email to the Morning Sentinel.

Students at Maine Arts Academy take instruments home with them, so they can still participate in band or piano classes virtually.

POSITIVE RECORDED IN WINSLOW

Winslow Public Schools Superintendent Peter Thiboutot wrote in a letter to the community Saturday afternoon that an individual associated with the district tested positive Friday.

No schools are closing, but 39 students and six staff members are quarantining for 14 days from the most recent contact they had with the individual who tested positive. They may return to school Dec. 17.

“We are notifying the community in an effort to eliminate any misinformation and to take the opportunity to reinforce the importance of wearing masks and face coverings, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing,” Thiboutot wrote. “As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Winslow most recently recorded a case of COVID-19 at the junior high school in late November. All 79 of the school’s eight grade students are learning remotely through Monday, Dec. 7.

