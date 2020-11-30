As new instances of COVID-19 show up in positive tests, schools shift learning protocols to avoid big outbreaks and to keep students safe and learning until they return to in-person or hybrid learning.

Monday Messalonskee High School sent students home to learn remotely for a week when a positive test showed up. Waterville expects students in its teen parent program to return Tuesday after a two-week stint learning remotely. Bingham-based Upper Kennebec Jr./Sr. High School welcomed back students Monday morning after an outbreak of nine cases.

An outbreak investigation at Skowhegan-based SAD 54 counted four cases. Students at RSU 19’s Nokomis Regional High School were in school in a hybrid/cohort system despite an outbreak in mid November, and the administration reported no transmission between students.

RSU 18 MESSALONSKEE HIGH SCHOOL

After an individual associated with Messalonskee High School who was already quarantining was made aware of testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the school administration immediately dismissed students.

While the individual didn’t come to school after learning of the exposure to COVID-19 during Thanksgiving break, all students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The entire Messalonskee High School student body will learn fully remotely through Monday, Dec. 7.

The exposure occurred the evening of Friday, Nov. 20. The person did not know of the exposure and was asymptomatic, so on Monday, Nov. 23, the person was in school. The district does not know if the person was positive at the time but presume that was the case out of an abundance of caution. The CDC over Thanksgiving break told the individual of the close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 and to wait a few days before being tested. The positive result came back Monday.

The school and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention began contact tracing immediately. Anybody identified as a close contact has been contacted by administration. Messalonskee High School Principal Paula Callan met with the staff following dismissal to share information. The shift to remote learning is for the high school only.

School lunches will be available for pickup daily at the high school at any time during the normal lunch hours. Gartley likened the preparation for COVID-19 exposure like preparing for any other emergency, fires or lockdowns.

“It’s the same thing: You plan, you practice and when an emergency happens, you’re ready,” Gartley said. “We hope that when we come back, we want people to feel comfortable, and if we need to close to keep people safe, we will.”

WATERVILLE ALTERNATIVE SCHOOL

A teen parent school program on Silver Street that went to remote learning two weeks ago because a student tested positive for COVID-19 may return to in-school learning Tuesday, according to schools Superintendent Eric Haley.

Haley said Monday in a phone interview that he learned only Monday about the COVID case at the Waterville Alternative School/Teen Parent Program. There are six or seven students and two teachers in the teen parent program, which is part of the alternative school program for the district, but is governed by the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers on Silver Street, he said. The school system governs the alternative school itself. The case is only the second reported within the school system. Haley announced Nov. 24 that a substitute worker at Waterville Senior High School had tested positive and two other workers who were exposed to him earlier, on Nov. 19 at the school, were in quarantine and awaiting tests. Exposure is defined as being within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or more, according to Haley. That exposure occurred after school hours, he said. On Monday, Haley posted a message on the schools’ website saying that Monday morning, school officials were informed that an individual associated with Waterville Alternative School/Teen Parent Program tested positive for COVID-19. “Members of the Waterville nursing staff have been in contact with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the individual who tested positive,” Haley’s message says. “We are following the recommendations of the CDC Guidelines which is to contact anyone who had contact with the individual who tested positive. These individuals would all be considered close contacts and must quarantine for 14 days beginning on the last day they would have been in contact with the person who recently tested positive. The individuals who are considered close contacts are currently being notified by school nursing personnel and will be required to quarantine until December 1, 2020. They may return to school on December 2, 2020. Due to the health and privacy rights of the individual who tested positive, we will not be releasing his/her name. We are notifying the community in an effort to eliminate any misinformation and to take the opportunity to reinforce the importance of wearing masks and face coverings, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing.” The teen parent program is grouped separately from the alternative school, according to Haley. There are 1,750 students in the Waterville school system, which includes the high school, Waterville Junior High School, Albert S. Hall School and George J. Mitchell School. Cohort A students go to school every other day in person, alternating with Cohort B students; Cohort C students take all online classes; and Cohort D students attend live high school classes via Zoom every day. Haley said the school system has had calls from parents saying their children were exposed to someone outside of school that tested positive for COVID-19. When that occurs, school officials tell them to quarantine, according to Haley. “We’ve had some close calls,” he said. “We’ve been dodging asteroids all the time.” Haley said that the school system from the start was really adamant about following safety guidelines. While the numbers have been low in Waterville schools, Haley is under no illusion that additional cases could arise. “We follow the guidelines, but some of these schools (in other districts) that are getting hit — they do, too,” he said. BINGHAM-BASED MSAD 13

In Bingham, MSAD13 Superintendent Sandra MacArthur said that students at Upper Kennebec Jr./Sr. High School returned to school on Monday morning for in-person learning after being sent home earlier this month due to an increase in cases of COVID-19.

MacArthur said that the school has updated their policies to reflect the most recent mask mandate by Gov. Mills, which includes not taking as many mask breaks during the school day, encouraging students to keep masks on all day, giving shorter mask breaks than before and continuing to clean, disinfect, stress social distancing and bring outside air in through the recently updated HVAC system.

Maine CDC confirmed in an email on Monday that the outbreak consisted of nine cases and that the outbreak status was being reviewed on Monday.

“We continue to be very diligent and try to keep the best interest of students and staff at the forefront and make sure that we can provide a healthy and safe learning environment,” MacArthur said during a phone call.

The outbreak investigation was opened earlier this month. Students at the school were sent home the morning of Nov. 10 after school administrators were informed of the district’s first positive case of COVID-19 among the students.

Somerset County still remains under the yellow designation of the Maine Department of Education’s reopening advisory system, meaning there is a moderate level of community risk and schools should consider precautions.

There are approximately 90 students at the junior/senior high school, and 180 districtwide. Students that were working remotely were equipped with technology and continued through Nov. 30. Because of the holiday, students were not scheduled to be in school Nov. 23-27.

The district comprises students from Bingham, Moscow, Athens and unorganized territories.

SKOWHEGAN-BASED MSAD 54

In MSAD54, the outbreak investigation at Skowhegan Area Middle School, which was opened last week, has counted four positive cases. Superintendent Jon Moody sent an email Monday, Nov. 23, to families to let them know that the situation among sixth-graders at the school had been classified an outbreak by state health officials, but the situation has no impact on the school.

Before last week’s announcement, the entire sixth-grade class at Skowhegan Area Middle School studied remotely after district officials monitored a positive case of COVID-19 at the school.

NEWPORT-BASED RSU 19

At RSU19, an outbreak investigation was opened at Nokomis Regional High School after Maine CDC reported six cases. Superintendent Mike Hammer confirmed this on Monday and said that students were in school on Monday operating under a hybrid/cohorting model.

The school, comprised of about 580 students from Corinna, Dixmont, Etna, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Plymouth and St. Albans, has been dealing with cases of COVID-19 for a few weeks, Hammer said.

“I would say at the height of it, we had 50 people quarantined, but it’s been stretched out over a bit of time,” Hammer said.

If the school were to shift to remote learning, he said that students are equipped with devices and hotspots as needed.

“(The cases) go back to mid-November,” Hammer said. “We are almost on the other side of the outbreak. All of the cases have been identified and there were a couple that we didn’t know about. Then after a certain number, everyone seems to think it’s worse than it is. We talked to Maine CDC and they said we’ve handled things well, our kids are safe and there is no transmission among students.”

