WINSLOW — Winslow Junior High and High schools are going fully remote until Jan. 4 as the coronavirus pandemic continues its record setting pace across the state.

Winslow Public Schools Superintendent Peter Thiboutot wrote in a letter to the community released at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon that an individual associated with the junior high school tested positive for COVID-19, and that students in grades seven through 12 will learn remotely until Jan. 4.

“Unfortunately, this incident could designate the junior high with outbreak status,” Thiboutot wrote. “Due to the recent positive cases between the junior and senior high school and the number of shared spaces between the two schools there is a greater possibility for school transmission. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, both Winslow Jr High and Winslow High School will go to remote learning until January 4, 2021.”

There are 384 students enrolled in the high school and 158 in grades seven and eight combined.

The state of Maine set a single-day record with 427 new cases Monday. The seven-day average of cases is 291 statewide, up from an average of 30 two months ago and 15 in early August. There have been five total cases at Winslow Public Schools, including two at the Junior High School.

Winslow’s seventh and eighth grade students share spaces with the high school as part of the new junior high which opened this year.

Winslow’s sixth grade students are unaffected because they have classes in the old junior high school building. Winslow Elementary School will continue in its hybrid model, which the district announced in September was extended indefinitely.

Students are split into two cohorts, last names A-La and last names Le-Z alternate in-person and remote learning days. There is a third cohort made up of students learning entirely at home.

“We are notifying the community in an effort to eliminate any misinformation and to take the opportunity to reinforce the importance of wearing masks and face coverings, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing,” Thiboutot wrote. “As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Please monitor yourself and/or your student for signs and symptoms of the coronavirus, call a health care provider if symptoms start, and stay home if you are sick.”

