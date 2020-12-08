When Carlton Robie realized his grandfather’s upcoming birthday corresponded with the number of calories in his favorite beer – 96 – he wanted to do something special, so he reached out to the people behind the Miller Lite brand.

They took it from there, ordering a cake in the shape of a Miller Lite can from Cakes for All Seasons in Biddeford and putting together a basket of merchandise that Robie and his family dropped off for his grandfather, Ben Simpson, on his birthday Dec. 2.

“I was just amazed,” said Simpson, who lives in Sanford with his wife.

Lisa Parker, owner of Cakes for All Seasons, said it took about 10 hours to make the 37-pound chocolate buttermilk cake, frosted in dark chocolate ganache and covered in rolled fondant, with a message on the back, “Cheers to 96 years with 96 calories.” Miller Lite picked up the $475 tab.

Robie, 22, of Kennebunk, said Miller Lite’s response was “above and beyond” what he was hoping for when he reached out.

“It was super special for me just to be able to do something for him,” he said.

A week later, Simpson is still working on the leftovers.

