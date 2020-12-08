A federal judge sentenced a Massachusetts man to 19 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a St. George man who died from an overdose, calling the case a modern American tragedy.

Cameron Soto, 28, of Fairhaven, Mass., was sentenced on Monday in Portland by U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock Jr. during a nearly three-hour video conference hearing.

Woodcock said Soto was a professional drug dealer since his mid-teens, when he was prohibited from being at a Massachusetts middle school because he was selling drugs. Soto later had several convictions, including serving a three-year state prison term for selling crack cocaine in Rockland, and was released on Dec. 30, 2016.

On March 14, 2017, Soto sold a half gram of fentanyl to 48-year-old Edward Rogers, who died that evening.

A day later after learning of Rogers’ death, Soto sold two grams of fentanyl to a confidential police informant.

Soto was arrested and has been held in jail since then, awaiting a trial or a conclusion to the federal case. He pleaded guilty in June 2019, but his sentencing has been delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The plea agreement reached between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Soto’s defense attorneys called for a prison sentence of between 18 and 24 years. He could have faced a life sentence for the drug death.

Two of Rodgers’ sisters spoke in court, with one asking for 24 years to be imposed. Patricia Ryan called Soto’s actions unforgivable, and said he was selling deadly drugs to make easy money.

She said her brother had a kind heart and was generous. She called Soto’s actions irresponsible and destructive.

Soto’s parents and friends asked for mercy for him. His attorney pointed out that Soto had a very difficult young life, suffered abuse and became addicted to opiates after a serious car crash.

Soto will also serve six years of supervision upon his release from federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockland Police Department, with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Soto and Trevor Teves, 18, were stopped and arrested March 15, 2017, in the parking lot of Town Line Market in Warren after Soto sold drugs in St. George to a confidential informant, according to an affidavit filed in court by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Teves was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and released on bail. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Soto was sentenced in September 2014 in Knox County to three years in prison for dealing crack cocaine in December 2013 in Rockland. Soto was arrested at the Trade Winds Motor Inn at that time, after police responded to a fight. The fight began when a local man confronted Soto for selling drugs to the man’s sister.

Soto also had a drug conviction in Massachusetts in 2012.

Soto was represented by attorney Paul Aranson of Portland and Kevin Reddington of Brockton, Mass.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Joyce and Jonathan Nathans prosecuted the case.

