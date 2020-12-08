MANCHESTER — A Manchester Elementary School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
Superintendent Jay Charette alerted the case to Regional School Unit 38 Monday night through a letter to the community.
The superintendent’s letter stated that the individual has not been at school since Nov. 24.
“Even though the student has been out of school and will continue to be out of school,” Charette wrote, “we wanted to inform the community out of an abundance of caution.”
There has not been a reported positive COVID-19 case in RSU 38 since Oct. 2.
The positive case won’t change the school district’s learning model, and all schools will still be using in-person learning.
Kennebec County still remains in the green on the COVID-19 school health advisory system, but Gardiner Regional Middle School moved into red status on Friday as cases at the school continue to rise.
