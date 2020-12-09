GARDINER — Winter Street Baptist Church will host a Christmas celebration of Carols on the Common from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Join the community as the church celebrates Christmas by singing the songs of the season; bring your own chair.
For more information, call Roseann Cochrane, church publicity committee, at 207-991-2632.
