Ellen DeGeneres announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine.”

The talk show host, 62, said she’s following all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and everyone who has recently come into close contact with her has been notified.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she said in a statement. “Please stay healthy and safe.”

DeGeneres has been hosting her daytime talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” live from her studio, with guests appearing both in person and virtually.

“Hamilton” alum Leslie Odom Jr. joined her in person Wednesday for day 11 of her 12 Days of Giveaways.

A spokesperson for Telepictures told the New York Daily News that production on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has been “paused” until January.

The diagnosis comes at the end of a controversial 2020 for DeGeneres, who was accused of running a toxic workplace, including racism, intimidation and a lack of communication, particularly during the coronavirus shutdown, according to BuzzFeed and Variety.

But DeGeneres denied any knowledge of problems on set.

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened,” she said in a seven-minute opening monologue in late September.

“I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” she said.

