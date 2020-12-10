Waterville Senior High School has announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Lindsay Allen, Surya Amundsen, Matthew Anich, Emme Ayers, Brandy Boivin, Tyler Chase, Anthony Chase, Kelsey Cloutier, Harley Corson, Lindsay Cote, Courtney Cote-Withee, Lauren Demo, Blaise Downing, Owen Evans, Abigail Fisher, Morgan Folsom, Issac Griffeth, Margaret Griffin and Charles Haberstock.
Also, Rylee Lagucki, Sarah McNeil, Ella Moody, Isaac Moran, Joseph Morin, Aaliyah O’Clair, Trevor Pelotte, Jessica Pomerleau, Alexander Renaud, Jacie Richard, Kelsey Shaw, Amna Sheikh, Austin St. Michel, Kallista Trask, Miranda Troy, Zoey Trussell, Emma Waldron, Mya Wasilewski, Avery Wechsler, Nathan Weir, Kalle Wood, Brian Worthen and Inga Zimba.
Honors: Lindsay Blair, Josiah Bloom, Herbert Brock, Dakota Davis, Liam Doyon, Max Drake, Emma Fogg, Adrienne Foss, Evelyn Fuentes, Tavhin Gauthier, Karina Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Reise Marshall, Declan Murphy, Abigail Saucier, Caitlyn Smith, Paige St. Pierre, Quinn Stanley, Kali Thompson and Dylan Yakimchick.
Juniors — High honors: Keya Amundsen, Blair Blaisdell, Ashton Burgess, Lydia Bussell, Emily Campbell, Colette Carrillo, Brittney Cayford, Quinn Denis, Hazel Dow, Trista Fagan, Sydney Field, Phoenix Gatlin, Olivia Gervais, Jaden Grazulis, Hannah Hall, Piper Hallen, Makenzie Juliano, Lily Ker, Eleanor King and Noah Koch.
Also, Alexis Leeman, Sarah Levesque, AnnMarie Limberger, Steven Lopez, Noelle McIntyre, Coltrane McRae, Yuliya Paquette, William Place, Danica Serdjenian, Hannah Simmons, Grace Thibeau and Kelsey Veilleux.
Honors: Brandon Bearce, Evan Beaulieu, Madison Brown, Ryleigh Brown, William Jackson, Natasha Lamoreau, Alexandra Lopez, Gabriella Maines, Jacob Mooney, Elias Nawfel, Grace Petley, Sierra Sprague, Aiden Tavares, Liam Von Oesen and Damian White.
Sophomores — High honors: Emily Ackerman, Brianna Bates, Cole Bazakas, Tucker Begin, Sophia Cutter, Alexa DeWitt, Delaney Doe, Haley Dunn, Taylor Dunn, Bryce Dyer, Angela Errigo, Alejandra Garcia-Pollis, Kassidy Gordon, Katherine Gorman, Asher Grazulis, Christopher Johnson and Hannah Nelson.
Also, Kyleigh Painchaud, Nicholas Poulin, Theo Ruehsen, August Shorey, Logan Tardif, Andrew Turlo, Leila Turner, Abigail Williams and Karin Zimba.
Honors: Carter Arsenault, Arianna Barley, Robyn Brochu, Adam Cullen, Sameah Frazier, Yensi Garcia Gonzalez, Hannah Hafenecker, Ethan Hobart, Sarianna Houghton, Joseph Mahan, Dylan Mitchell, Ava Moody, Cameron Murphy, Kyra Pham, Ailie Rancourt-Smith, Wyatt Smith, Alexander Snipe, Darrean Thompson and James Trenholm.
Freshmen — High honors: Kara Anderson, Beatrice Beale Tate, Jace Bryan, Kiara Deane, Taylor Doane, Abigail Dudley, Lindsey Fitch, Gabriela Garcia-Pollis, Olivia Hanley, Lucas Haskell, Anthony Hyland, Abbagail Kinney, Andrew Kronillis, ILana Lizzotte, Kaleb Macomber and Thomas Maines.
Also, Jayda Parker, Gillian Poulin, Marianne Renaud, Julia Scott, Gabrielle St. Peter, Skylah Talon, Lilian Taylor, Samuel Wechsler, Alice Willette and Madison Yakimchick.
Honors: Qasim Al-Jorani, Tori Anderson, Samuel Bernier, Angel Cloutier, Isabel Derosby, Arian Gilman, Samantha Hebert, Aivlin Moss, Brianna Nelson, Madison Nichols-Lee, Lawrence Parkhill, Griffin Pelotte, Matthew Sargent, Jayden Swiercz, Ethan Upton, Isaiah Vear and Mara VonOesen.
