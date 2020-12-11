The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has launched an investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at Otter Brook Child Care in Fairfield, according to officials.

During a press briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said that four cases of COVID-19 had been identified at the facility, located at 128 Nyes Corner Drive.

Shah didn’t say if the facility had closed down.

No one at Otter Brook was able to be reached for comment through phone call or Facebook message.

The announcement of Otter Brook’s outbreak came the same day that Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order that strengthens the state’s face mask mandate.

Owners and operators of all indoor public spaces, regardless of the size or type, will now be required to enforce the order for patrons to wear face coverings.

The state has seen an influx of new cases of COVID-19 with 345 reported on Friday.

Four deaths were also reported Friday.

Three days this week daily numbers exceeded 400, with the one-day record being set Monday at 427.

The total death count has climbed to 250.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: